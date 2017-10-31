 BREAKING: Spain court suspends Catalan independence declaration | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
BREAKING: Spain court suspends Catalan independence declaration

Spain’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday ordered the suspension of last week’s declaration of independence by the Catalan parliament, a court source said.


“The court plenary has just provisionally suspended the independence declaration” while it examines an appeal by the Spanish government, the source said, indicating the latest in a series of measures by Madrid to stifle the region’s independence drive.

