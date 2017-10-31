“The court plenary has just provisionally suspended the independence declaration” while it examines an appeal by the Spanish government, the source said, indicating the latest in a series of measures by Madrid to stifle the region’s independence drive.
BREAKING: Spain court suspends Catalan independence declaration
“The court plenary has just provisionally suspended the independence declaration” while it examines an appeal by the Spanish government, the source said, indicating the latest in a series of measures by Madrid to stifle the region’s independence drive.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.