The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday set up a panel to probe the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru.

The panel was set up, following allegations made against Baru by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, in a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari.





According to the Upper Legislative Chamber, the panel among other things will also probe the policy introduced by the NNPC Trading Limited, a subsidiary of the corporation.





Details later…