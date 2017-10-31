The Senate has backed President Muhammadu Buhari on the sacking of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal.A probe into the alleged mismanagement of funds under the Presidential Initiative on the North East by the Senate had indicted Lawal.President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, in his remarks on a point of order raised by the Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, at the plenary on Tuesday, hailed Buhari for “doing the right thing on this matter.”Na’Allah, who recalled that the Senate initiated the probe that led to Lawal’s indictment and removal, said the lawmakers were also responsible for the sacking of ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, who was recently reinstated into Federal Government service in a controversial circumstance.