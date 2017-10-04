The Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Jalal Arabi, on Wednesday said the management of the State House Medical Centre would among other things seek its commercialisation to address its dwindling fortune.According to a statement by the Deputy Director (Information), State House, Mr. Attah Esa, the Permanent Secretary was reacting to a recent media report on the state of the clinic.Arabi said the commercialisation of the centre which currently offers free medical services to patients, would boost its revenue and augment the appropriation it receives from the government in the quest for a better qualitative service.He promised that the clinic will be repositioned to offer qualitative and efficient services.He said, “The Centre is the only health centre in Abuja where patients are not required to pay any dime before consultation.“In other government hospitals in Abuja, patients are required to pay for consultation, treatment, laboratory tests and others but that has not been the case with the State House Medical Centre.“The Centre offers free services, nobody pays a kobo for hospital card, consultations or prescriptions and this has taken a toll on the subvention the Centre receives from the government.“We have some of the best equipment in the country. For instance, to maintain the MRI and other scan machines, we spend close to N2 million monthly. Yet we do not charge a dime for those who require MRI scans in the clinic.”Arabi said the proposed reforms would ensure that those eligible to use the Centre are NHIS complaint with their Health Maintenance Organisations or primary health provider domiciled in the clinic.