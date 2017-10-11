The Lagos State Police Command, has revealed the autopsy of Late Tagbo Umeike, a friend of Nigerian music star, Davido.

Acting Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, said Tagbo died from suffocation.

Edgal made the disclosure during a press briefing, on Wednesday in Lagos.





It was gathered that the new invitation by the police has to do with fresh revelations. Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, confirmed the latest development.







Tagbo's body was dumped in a Toyota Camry car infront of the Lagos Island General Hospital by yet to be identified persons.



The incident had gone viral on the social media two weeks ago when the deceased girlfriend, former actress, Caroline Dnajuma took to her Instagram page accusing Davido of the death of Tagbo.



Since then Davido has come under heavy criticism over his repeated denial of his involvement in the unfortunate incident.

He also disclosed that Davido has been re-invited for questioning over Tagbo’s death. We had earlier reported that Davido had visited the police station last week to detail his own side of events.