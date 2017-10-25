The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday gave the court bailiff five days to serve former President Goodluck Jonathan with the subpoena compelling him to appear in court with respect to the trial of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh.The court also ordered the counsel prosecuting Metuh, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, to persuade the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to explore administrative means of ensuring that the Department of State Service produced the detained former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, in court on October 31.
Upon applications by Metuh, the court had issued two separate subpoenas on Jonathan and Dasuki, compelling them to appear in court on Wednesday.
But both men were, however, absent from court on Wednesday.
Justice Abang noted in his ruling on Wednesday that without the two summoned witnesses appearing, the court might not be able to make any progress in the case.
He also noted that while Dasuki had been served with the court subpoena, Jonathan had yet to be served so could not be blamed for failure to attend court on Wednesday.
But the judge noted that singular attempt by the court bailiff to serve Jonathan personally with the witness summon at his home in Abuja, was not sufficient.
He therefore directed the bailiff to take further steps to ensure personal service on Jonathan within five days from Wednesday.
He said if after five days, the bailiff was unable to serve Jonathan personally, Metuh, who was the one who applied for the subpoena, should kick-start the process of serving the ex-President through substituted means
Jonathan had better be summoned and make sure he shows his face. Of recent, he has been making too much noise, let him go and continue his noise making by defending his people. I believe if he has nothing to hide, he would goReplyDelete
Prophet Alpa, you are too funny, you said the joining of this fraternity won't involve Human blood so na goat blood wan come begin produce money now abi na fowl blood? So the devil has now resolve that killing of human for money is a sin and for him to be able to garner more member now resolving to bringing of goat or chicken blood? Secondly,if you possesses the power of comanding people to do what you want why are you coming here to advertised this? you should have just use your power to comand people to come and join now. well i don't blame you, what is bringing about all this shit write up were people are meant to make reasonable comment on issue bordering the people and the country is hunger and laziness. Prophet Alpa, go and look for something better to be doing to feed even if means selling pure water on the street, i think that will be better that comming to write nonsense like this. Very stupid lazi idiot .ReplyDelete