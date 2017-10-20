A yet-to-be identified man Friday afternoon jumped into the Lagos lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

Officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Marine Police and other relevant agencies are at the scene.





Earlier in the year, a man jumped into a canal in the Festac area of Lagos State.





In another incident, a 58-year-old identified as Taiwo Titilayo Momoh, was rescued from jumping into Third Mainland Bridge.