A yet-to-be identified man Friday afternoon jumped into the Lagos lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

​Officials of the ​Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Marine Police and other ​relevant agencies are at the scene​.​

Earlier in the year, a man jumped into a canal in the Festac area of Lagos State.


In another incident, a 58-year-old identified as Taiwo Titilayo Momoh, was rescued from jumping into Third Mainland Bridge.

