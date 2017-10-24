The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday mandated President Muhammadu Buhari to bring those behind the reinstatement of the former chairman of Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina,‎ to book without further delay.

The lawmakers mentioned the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami as well as the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, as being behind the development. They are consequently demanding for their immediate sack.





Members of the Red Chambers frowned at the recall of Maina, saying President Buhari’s government has been hijacked by powerful forces who do not want the All Progressives Congress, APC, led government to do well.





Details later…