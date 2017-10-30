 BREAKING: Kenyatta wins disputed Kenya presidential election | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta won last week’s repeat presidential election with slightly more than percent of the vote, the head of the election commission said on Monday.


The turnout for the vote, which was boycotted by opposition leader Raila Odinga, was just under 39 percent of the 19.6 million registered voters, Wafula Chebukati said, as reported by Reuters.

