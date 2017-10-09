 BREAKING: Gunmen kill 10 in Rivers | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » BREAKING: Gunmen kill 10 in Rivers

9:51 AM 0
A+ A-
A group of gunmen stormed Mgbosimiri, Agip axis of Port Harcourt in the wee hours of Monday and killed 10 persons.


The incident, which happened at about 4am, caused panic in the community as nobody could state the reason for the attack.

It was gathered that a couple died of gunshot injuries during the raid.

Though the State Police Public Relations Officers, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, he told our correspondent that details about the killings were still sketchy.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top