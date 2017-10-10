The Governor after the meeting while fielding questions from State House correspondents said that the first class monarch has committed offence that could warrant his removal but he was not going to dethrone him.
Ajimobi described the natural ruler as his father, though he alleged that the recent appointment of traditional Chiefs by Oluibadan was politically motivated, stressing that one of the newly appointed Chief who is a politician was eyeing his office to replace him at the expiration of his tenure.
