Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has met in closed-door with President Muhammad Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja over the crisis surrounding Oluibadan throne.The Governor after the meeting while fielding questions from State House correspondents said that the first class monarch has committed offence that could warrant his removal but he was not going to dethrone him.Ajimobi described the natural ruler as his father, though he alleged that the recent appointment of traditional Chiefs by Oluibadan was politically motivated, stressing that one of the newly appointed Chief who is a politician was eyeing his office to replace him at the expiration of his tenure.