A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Victor Malu is dead.

Malu died in an undisclosed hospital in Cairo, Egypt in the early hours of Monday.





He served as Chief of Army Staff during the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo, although he was removed in 2001.





A member of his family, Bem Adoor confirmed the death of the retired General to Independent in Makurdi on Monday.





Malu was diabetic and has severally been treated of stroke in the later part of his life.





It was reported that he instigated the infamous Odi Massacre in Bayelsa state where soldiers killed hundreds of civilians.