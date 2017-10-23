Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, ‎is currently before the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere.He is to be arraigned this morning before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on charges bordering on kidnapping, murder and illegal possession of firearms.The fresh charges are separate from the ones pressed against him before the Ikeja division of the court, where he was last week re-arraigned before Justice Hakeem Oshodi.Evans was brought to court by heavily armed security operatives, some of whom manned the door to the courtroom, screening persons entering the courtroom.Evans is now seated in the gallery flanked by prison officials as he awaits the arrival of the presiding judge.