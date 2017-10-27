BREAKING: Evans arrives court in handcuffs 11:05 AM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumene Onwuamadike, has arrived the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere where he has two pending charges bordering on murder and illegal possession of firearms. He was brought into the court as usual by heavily-armed, combat-ready policemen. The court scheduled this morning to hear his application challenging the competence of the two separate charges. Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.