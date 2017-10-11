A Lagos Federal High Court, has ordered the permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The Justice Abdulaziz Anka-led court gave the order while ruling on the matter, on Wednesday.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission claimed that Diezani acquired the said houses located in Lagos and Port Harcourt between 2011 and 2013 using front companies.





EFCC said the former Minister paid $21,982,224 for the properties, adding that the funds were allegedly from proceeds of crime.





The Commission listed the properties to include 29 terraced houses comprising eight four-bedroomed penthouse apartments, six three-bedroom apartments, two three-bedroom maisonettes, two twin bedroom apartments and one four-bedroom apartment.

Details later…