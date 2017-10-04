Maverick entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charlyboy, has dragged the FCT Police Command before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja over the harassment he and members of OurMumuDonDo as well as Concerned Nigerians, faced during the resume or resign protests.

The FCT Police Commissioner is joined as respondents in the motion he filed by his lawyer, Inibehe Effiong.





According to a copy of the fundamental rights enforcement suit with reference number FCT/HC/CV/3037/2017 and dated 4th October, 2017, Oputa is asking the court to determine “whether the use of teargas canisters, water cannon and wild police dogs by the agents and officers of the Respondent to attack, harass and disperse members of the OurMumuDonDo movement and Concerned Nigerians group during a peaceful demonstration at the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja is not unjustifiable, illegal, unconstitutional and a breach of the Applicant’s fundamental rights to the dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association and contrary to Sections 34, 39 and 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Articles 5, 9, 10 and 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap. A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”





He is also praying the court to determine whether having regard to the facts and circumstances of this case and the evidence before the Court, he is entitled to public apology, compensation, damages and other reliefs sought in the Application from the Respondent.





Upon resolution of the above issue, Oputa is seeking eight reliefs from the court which include the following:





“An Order compelling the Police to publish a public apology to him in five National Newspapers, and the payment of the sum of N500m as general damages to him for the violation of his fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association on Tuesday, 8th August, 2017 at Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja,” the originating motion reads.





No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.



