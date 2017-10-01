Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Maiduguri, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria to celebrate the nation’s 57th Independence anniversary with troops defending the nation against Boko Haram terrorists.

Buhari had in his address on Sunday commended the military for defending the nation in the fight against terrorism.





According to the president, the military had done well in rolling back the frontiers of Boko Haram’s terrorism, defeating them and reducing them to cowardly attacks on soft and vulnerable targets.





Details later…