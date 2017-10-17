BREAKING: Buhari, state governors meeting inside Aso Rock 2:26 PM kalejaye abayomi 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with some governors inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The governors at the meeting include those of Zamfara, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kebbi, Ondo and Kwara States. Details later. Share to:
