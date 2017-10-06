The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, is currently in a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Since the leaked letter to the President, this is the first one-on-one meeting between the President and the Minister.

Kachikwu had written to Buhari on the conduct of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru.

The Minister arrived the Presidential Villa at about 11.40am for the meeting.

The meeting comes three days after a letter Dr Kachikwu wrote to the President accusing the NNPC Group Managing Director of insubordination was leaked and went viral online.

In the letter, dated August 30, Dr. Kachikwu complained to the President the NNPC boss Maikanti Baru had sidelined the NNPC board which the minister chairs among other allegations.

The minister is unhappy with the manner recent changes in the NNPC were handled and accused Dr. Baru of humiliating him and the board.

Dated a day after the NNPC announced a massive shakeup which affected 55 management staff, the Minister said it wasn’t the first time changes would be made without the Board’s input.

“It is in the spirit of service and absolute belief in your leadership and integrity that I have, after one year of tolerating these disrespectful and humiliating conducts by the GMD, decided to bring these to your attention,” the Minister wrote.

He called on the President to intervene and “save the office of the Minister of State from further humiliation and disrespect by compelling all parastatals to submit to oversight regulatory mandate and proper supervision” which he is supposed to manage on the President’s behalf.