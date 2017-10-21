“There was a new attack. Twelve gendarmes were killed. We have launched search operations,” said Bazoum, adding that the raid took place in the Tillaberi region. In October a raid claimed the lives of four US and four Niger soldiers.
BREAKING: 12 Niger soldiers killed in fresh attack
