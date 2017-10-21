 BREAKING: 12 Niger soldiers killed in fresh attack | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » BREAKING: 12 Niger soldiers killed in fresh attack

12:27 PM 0
A+ A-
Twelve paramilitary police were killed Saturday in a fresh attack in Niger’s restive southwest bordering Mali, Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum told AFP.


“There was a new attack. Twelve gendarmes were killed. We have launched search operations,” said Bazoum, adding that the raid took place in the Tillaberi region. In October a raid claimed the lives of four US and four Niger soldiers.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top