Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, will on Friday, October 6, formally declare his ambition to run for the National Chairmanship position of the party.The groundbreaking declaration, scheduled to hold at the City Hall, Lagos, will be witnessed by notable stakeholders of the party across the country.This came as a former Minister of Transport, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, said he (George) represents the party’s symbol of unity, fairness, equity, justice, progress and development. It was gathered that the declaration by George, who is a major front-runner in the race for the plum PDP job, is coming up after receiving the backing of stakeholders’ from the six geo-political zones.It was gathered that George has got the nod ahead of its forthcoming National Convention. Banking on his experience as a party administrator, George, promised to bring about true reconciliation and the rebranding of the former ruling party and ultimately return it to winning streak even before the 2019 general elections.Speaking on the aspiration of George, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Babatope said; “I am picking George because of his experience as a party faithful who will ensure reconciliation of all aggrieved members of the party. Experience is the best teacher.