

“Daddy why do people call u fat nose ? Dis is ur third time u are always trying hard to get my attention. But thank ur God u finally got it today. If u are not the most stupid he goat 🐐 in Nigeria den u should be among d top 20. I don’t know u and I don’t think I wanna know u. Pls let my name rest in dis ur small mouth 👄 that look like Pussy going through monthly period. At least people know me as a bleaching experts oga wat are u ? Blogger or wat. Pls stay away from Bobrisky. I don’t give a damn fuck about all dis people that call themselves a celebrity. That is y I stay on my lane without doing any high services to anyone. Pls becareful sir. Thanks”

Bleaching expert Bobrisky has called out Daddy Freeze for mentioning his name while having a discussion with his 2-year-old son at home.The controversial OAP’s son told him not to wear his mum’s high heeled shoe, and Freeze replied; “No I won’t, I’m not Bobrisky“.Well, Bob didn’t find that funny and has taken to Instagram to blast him.