The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has disclosed that referendum activities would commence on November 6 in the South-East.

BNYL leader, Princewill Obuka, made the disclosure in a terse statement on Wednesday.





Obuka also berated Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court for threatening to withdraw from the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.





Recall that the trial judge, who was infuriated by some applications filed by Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor during yesterday’s trial had threatened to hands-off the matter.





Ejiofor was speaking on a motion he planned to bring before the court, but whose content was not listed by the judge.





The judge, while reacting to Ejiofor, said she had been pushed to the brink by the defendant’s counsel and would recuse herself.



“If you don’t want me to continue in this matter, I will recuse myself,” she had said.





However, the BNYL leader berated the trial judge for issuing such threat.





Obuka, who also denied knowledge of Kanu’s whereabouts said the “judge is expected to move the court and cause proper investigation to ascertain whether he is being held truly by the Military or in hiding.”





Obuka further reiterated the body’s commitment to the Biafran actualization struggle.





“Referendum activities would commence after the event on November 6 marking the death of Late Philip Effiong, who signed Biafra surrender,” he claimed.