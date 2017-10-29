Garcinia kola or in simple terms, bitter kola originated from West and Central Africa. Signifying the importance of this second largest continent, it produces many healing wonders for us.

Garcinia kola belongs to the species of a tropical flowering plant. It produces brown, nut like seeds, similar looking to kidney beans.





Some benefits include:





Lungs, the internal organ carry one of the most critical functions of the body. It helps us to breath.

The considerate amount of regular consumption of the seed helps in strengthening the fibers and the lung tissue, stabilising any counter effects.

It further assists in maintaining a good respiratory track and treats chest colds. It has a favourably high antioxidant content for a healthy body.

So, if you are a smoker or even a passive smoker, definitely this is the ‘cure’.

Treating malaria

Kolaviron is an anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory phytochemical. Kolaviron is a major constituent of garcinia seed which helps in treating malaria.

No wonder, the traditional healers suggest this for an easy and free cure, straight from the mother nature.









There are no definite side effects of having this naturally occurring blissful plant. But, anything in excess or wrong proportion may show its evil side. On certain occasions, consumption of bitter kola is found to have some side effects.





Irregular heartbeat

Certain bodies might just prove allergic to the plant and develop certain reactions. In such cases, it is advisable to consult a doctor and stop use.

Now we know that bitter kola is not actually bitter and has a sweet side which is healthy for us.