A young man who recently became a victim of highway robbery in Abuja, has narrated his ordeal.

According to a post shared on Instagram by an Abuja-based chef identified as @Uberstigg, took to his page to narrate how he became a victim of robbery recently.





According to him, he had been on his way to the airport to pick up family in the early hours of the morning, when he was robbed.





He had noticed some strange roadblock and while trying to avoid running into robbers, had an accident instead and was eventually robbed by the same thief he was trying to avoid.





According to him, the robber who was dressed in a police sweater and beret, dispossessed him of his wallet, shoes and other valuables, before running away when people stopped to help him.





He narrated his story in screenshots below: