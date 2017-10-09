The ‘BringBackOurGirls’ coalition said it would resume street protest on Thursday in Abuja to press the Federal Government to secure the release of the remaining 113 Chibok school girls still in Boko Haram captivity.The group in a statement on Monday said it would march to the Presidential Villa every three working days to get the government to address its various demands.The BBOG spokesman, Sesugh Akume in the statement called on the FG to among other things, send a high-powered delegation to Chibok “to reassure disconsolate parents of our missing 113 girls that are still in captivity.”It further asked the military to provide the public with factual and accurate details on all abducted persons including the 13 police personnel that were kidnapped on the Borno-Adamawa road, and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation exploration team.“As announced three weeks ago on September 14,2017, the #BringBackOurGirls movement shall be resuming marches to the State House every three working days to underscore the issues we have been raising and seeking to be addressed to no avail,” the group stated.The statement read in part, “The federal government should immediately invite the affected families of the victims of the Borno-Adamawa road kidnap, and the soldiers, NNPC/University of Maiduguri lecturers and staff for a full briefing on the tragedies that befell their relatives.”The coalition requested the government to set up structured systems of public reporting on each specific abduction case, the general management of the Internally displaced persons as well as the entire prosecution of the counter insurgency war.