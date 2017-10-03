Paul Okoye, one-half of estranged duo P-Square has revealed that “Bank Alert” was supposed to be his first solo video.
Paul, who is now known as Rudeboy expressed regret for allowing Peter to join in the group’s hit song.
He shared this on his twitter page:
I made a serious mistake last year, the day I was shooting my first ever solo music video "bank alert" #regret ,I won't be deceived dis time pic.twitter.com/7UaVoUelu1— Paul Psquare (@rudeboypsquare) October 3, 2017
According to people in the know, Paul wrote, produced and sang the hit song all by himself and it was supposed to be his first effort as a solo artist after P-Square broke up last year. But before he could shoot the video, he made up with his twin brother, Peter and so they decided to make it a PSquare effort.
Paul is a fool. Castigating your half brother like this. all because of money. You need a mental health specialist. If you can do this to your twin brother, what will you do to others, all because of money. Let's see where these will take you toReplyDelete
You do not have any right to call him a fool,advice him if you can.When they settles you will be the bigger fool.Delete