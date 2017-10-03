Paul Okoye, one-half of estranged duo P-Square has revealed that “Bank Alert” was supposed to be his first solo video.



Paul, who is now known as Rudeboy expressed regret for allowing Peter to join in the group's hit song.

He shared this on his twitter page:

I made a serious mistake last year, the day I was shooting my first ever solo music video "bank alert" #regret ,I won't be deceived dis time pic.twitter.com/7UaVoUelu1 October 3, 2017

According to people in the know, Paul wrote, produced and sang the hit song all by himself and it was supposed to be his first effort as a solo artist after P-Square broke up last year. But before he could shoot the video, he made up with his twin brother, Peter and so they decided to make it a PSquare effort.