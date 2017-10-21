Thirteen Nigerians have been arrested by the Police in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, for various crimes.According to BangkokNation, the Nigerians were arrested at about 10 a.m on Wednesday by a team of police officers led by acting Immigration Bureau commissioner, Pol Lt-General Sutthipong Wongpin, after searching six buildings of a condominium complex on Romklao road in Klong Sam Prawet subdistrict of Lat Krabang district.Sutthipong said the search on the six buildings was conducted based on information obtained from two Nigerians the police earlier arrested for internet love scam.They found 19 Nigerians living at the condominium. Six of them were found to have unlawfully entered the country and five of them had overstayed their visas.Sutthipong said two other Nigerians were suspected of being involved in the romance scam. Police also seized 15 passbooks, seven notebooks, 12 phones, one tablet and nine passports from the suspects.Sutthipong said the two romance-scam suspects also had Facebook accounts in other names and used western men’s photographs as their profile pictures.