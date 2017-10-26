A twenty-nine-year-old Nigerian, Mayowa Ogunbayo, has been found stabbed to death at a London flat he shared with his fiancée.Ogunbayo, who is a friend to Italian striker, Mario Balotelli, was discovered by paramedics inside a west London luxury home on Friday, October 20, 2017.Ogunbayo, also known as Johnny John, grew up in Nigeria and is said to have lived a lavish lifestyle after setting up his own entertainment company.According to UK’s Mirror, he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after a post-mortem examination revealed that he died from a wound to his heart.Detectives have launched a murder investigation, but police say they are treating the 29-year-old’s death as “unexplained” at this time.In a statement, the police said it arrested a 21-year-woman, who was at the scene when officers arrived, on suspicion of murder. She was later freed pending further enquiries.The statement read, “Officers attended along with the LAS and a 29-year-old man was found suffering from stab injuries.“He was pronounced dead at the scene at 02:57 hours. Next of kin have been informed and formal identification has taken place.“At this time the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination took place at Northwick Park Hospital mortuary on Friday, 20 October which gave the cause of death as a single stab wound to the heart.“Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command took over the investigation on Wednesday, 25 October and are leading the investigation.“Enquiries are ongoing.”On his Facebook page, the University of Kent alumnus was seen hanging out with football stars like Balotelli, Obafemi Martins and Nigeria’s hip-hop star, Davido.Friends have paid tribute to Ogunbayo, describing him as “respectful gentleman” who “never looked down on people, even when he got rich”.