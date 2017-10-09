 Ballon d’Or 2017 nominees revealed as list includes Neymar, Coutinho | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The first 10 nominees for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award have been announced, with the full 30-man list to be unveiled through the day on Monday.


Cristiano Ronaldo is the big favourite to defend his crown – and match Lionel Messi’s five trophies.

The pair are expected to lead the running in 2017, although the likes of Neymar will hope to have a say.

Ballon d’Or 2017 shortlist so far

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
Marcelo (Real Madrid)
Dries Mertens (Napoli)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Neymar (PSG)
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

