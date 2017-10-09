Cristiano Ronaldo is the big favourite to defend his crown – and match Lionel Messi’s five trophies.
The pair are expected to lead the running in 2017, although the likes of Neymar will hope to have a say.
Ballon d’Or 2017 shortlist so far
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
Marcelo (Real Madrid)
Dries Mertens (Napoli)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Neymar (PSG)
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.