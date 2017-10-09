The first 10 nominees for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award have been announced, with the full 30-man list to be unveiled through the day on Monday.Cristiano Ronaldo is the big favourite to defend his crown – and match Lionel Messi’s five trophies.The pair are expected to lead the running in 2017, although the likes of Neymar will hope to have a say.Ballon d’Or 2017 shortlist so farPhilippe Coutinho (Liverpool)Paulo Dybala (Juventus)N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)Marcelo (Real Madrid)Dries Mertens (Napoli)Luka Modric (Real Madrid)Neymar (PSG)Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)Luis Suarez (Barcelona)