Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa on Saturday passed vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Muhammadu Bindow, urging them to go for second term in 2019.The meeting was attended by party elders, members of National Assembly, State Assembly, elected council chairmen and party executives from all levels.Addressing the meeting on behalf of the state government, Bindow’s Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta said the stakeholders want Buhari to continue in 2019 to fully deliver on his transformation programmes.“As far as Adamawa is concern, Buhari and Osinbajo are our candidates for 2019.“The standard practice worldwide is for a performing president to serve his two-term in office,” he said.Abba-Jimeta urged Buhari to look into the panel report on suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr David Babacir and reinstate him if he was not found wanting.He lamented what he described as desperate moves by some APC members in the state to create problem between the state government and the Federal Government just to score cheap point.Sen. Binta Masi, Rep. Abdulrahman Shuaibu and Adamawa Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mr Emmanuel Tsamdu, who spoke on behalf of Senators, House of Representatives members and Adamawa Assembly members, said they were okay with the resolutions at the stakeholders meeting and would work towards its actualization.Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was represented at the meeting by Mr Yakubu Tsala.Tsala called for unity of the party and the need for office holders to deliver more dividends of democracy to the electorate.