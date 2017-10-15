An associate of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Isah Dansallah and a former speaker of the Taraba state House of Assembly, Simon Dogari, have defected from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In Kaduna, Dansallah, who is a founding member of the APC attributed his defection to what he called lack of good governance by the ruling party.





He told the Leadership newspaper that the party had failed the Nigerian people.





“I dump the APC to PDP because the opposition PDP is lesser evil compare with the ruling APC," he said.





“There was a time that I found myself in the APC, I worked for it success in 2015, but the APC has metamorphose and turn into a ghost with crisis all over.





“The APC led government has succeeded in subjecting Nigerians to abject poverty and has successfully divided Nigerians along religious and ethnic lines.





“People are dying every day with various sickness because of depression as some people can’t even afford a square meal a day."





Meanwhile, in Taraba state, a former speaker of the state house of Assembly and other chieftains of the APC on Sunday, October 15, defected to the PDP.





Dogari who defected with about 3000 supporters, told PDP party members at the party’s secretariat in Jalingo that the APC lacked focus, the Punch reports.





He said: “We have seen the sense of direction and commitment for progress by the PDP and decided to join the party to enable us contribute our quota for the development of the state."