Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has paid tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha.

He also stated that political differences in Nigeria needs ‘fixing’ in order not to jeopardize national development.





Atiku spoke in Abuja at a reception in his honour over his recent appointment as the Waziri (Prime Minister) Adamawa.





Atiku’s appointment in June followed the death of former Waziri, Alhaji Muhammad Abba who died in April.





‘Waziri’ is the most senior kingmaker in the emirate and serves as close confidant and adviser to the Lamido, the paramount ruler of Adamawa.





In his remark, Atiku said: “I implore us (Nigerians) to fix our politics as well.”





“We can have our political differences and political flights but let us know when to apply the brakes.





“This is key so that what is getting to Adamawa, be it projects, provisions or positions are not lost because of dirty quarrels and what some people call ‘pull him down syndrome’.





“I believe we will be remembered not by the number of people we pulled down but by the number of people we lifted up.





“For those of us who God has spared our lives up till now…how do we forget the contributions of Air Marshall Badeh or late M D Suleiman, the Inspector General of Police, people like Senator Mahmood Waziri or late Justice Buna?





“Or how do we forget people like Nuhu Ribadu, Babachir David Lawal or Emmanuel Musa Bello just to mention a few?





“We even gave our President, Muhammadu Buhari his very smart and beautiful wife (Aisha), an accomplished professional in her own right.





“I stand to be challenged by any state; which has given so much to this country? So don’t let anybody tell you that we have not contributed or that we have a basket case.”





Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow, President of Adamawa Community Association in Abuja, ACA, Alhaji Sali Isa Bello, an ex-Head of Service of the Federation, among others at the event hailed Atiku for his contributions to the state and nation.