Former vice-president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for approving the payment of pension to police personnel, who served under the defunct Biafran police during the civil war.

The Police officers were granted presidential pardon in 2000.





Atiku, writing on his Twitter page, said Buhari’s move “shows a commitment to peace and unity”.





He tweeted: “I commend @NGRPresident @MBuhari for ordering payment of pensions to pardoned Biafran soldiers. It shows unity!





“This move shows a commitment to peace, unity and our shared belief in one Nigeria, with justice and equity for all.”





The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) on Wednesday announced that about 162 of such retired police officers and 57 Next of Kin will be paid their benefits in the first phase, which kicks off this month.