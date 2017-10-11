A former Special Adviser on Youths and Students’ Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Jude Imagwe, has lambasted All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar over his alleged moves to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Imagwe, in a statement on Tuesday, dared Atiku to tell the world motives behind his alleged plan to dump the ruling party.





Imagwe said: “I read about Atiku’s rumoured return to the PDP and I am inclined to ask him some pertinent questions.”





“The first question I will ask him is why, and the second is what are his motives.





“Atiku should be able to explain to Nigerians why he wants to leave APC back to PDP from where he left. Is it for some altruistic or selfish motive?





“He should also explain why he left PDP to APC and why he has found PDP so attractive now to actualise his presidential ambition.





“These explanations must be guided and backed by convincing evidence and fact. He must explain why he is not a constant interloper.





“When he answers these questions, he must be able to again tell Nigerians his motives. He should tell us if he will again jump ship, if his motives are not realised.





“We wonder why these politicians continue to recycle themselves to the detriment of youths whose abundant potential are yet to be tapped.





“Without looking out for young ones who will contribute meaningfully to the development of the country, we continue to recycle politicians whose motives are less altruistic.”





Meanwhile, Nigerian government has directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to terminate the boats pilotage monitoring and supervision agreement with Intels Nigeria Limited, a company co-owned by Atiku Abubakar.