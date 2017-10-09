Former Nigeria vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, is on the verge of dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after he met with former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

This Day reports that the meeting was held at the instance of Atiku, who is reportedly considering offers from PDP chieftains to return to the party.





Jonathan was said to have advised Atiku to consider returning to the PDP early enough, as he has to be a member for a period of time, before he could be eligible to contest for political office.





“Atiku was advised to return early to enable him to fulfil the eligibility condition in the party’s constitution and also have ample time to integrate his political structure into the PDP’s,” a source privy to the meeting said.





The source added that it was made clear to Atiku, that he stood a better chance to realise his ambition in the PDP than the APC, since President Muhammadu Buhari looked set to be given a right of first refusal by his party’s leadership