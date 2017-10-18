Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has called out a twitter user @Ahayatu who attacked him for sympathizing with victims of tanker explosion in Abia State.

The twitter user accused the former VP of trying to take the position of the Supreme Leader of Biafra.

Atiku had taken to his twitter handle to mourn the victims of an explosion that took place in Abia state recently, saying, “I read about the tanker that fell in Ehere, outside Aba with a heavy heart. I pray the children and families are ok.”

But the Twitter user, Mallam Adamu Hayatu, who apparently is not pleased with him, reminded him of a similar incident that happened in Tafa which the Former vice president did not react to.

He wrote, “Tafa too last week, seems you want to deputize for Supreme Leader in Biafra alone.”