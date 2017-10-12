Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has politely responded to a man who called thunder to fire him (Atiku) on social media.

The former VP had tweeted that “When we don’t educate girls, we lose 50% of our high value workforce, 50% of intellectual resources. It’s unacceptable.





“When we educate a girl, we educate a nation! If I have to leave one legacy, this will be it.”





In response to Atiku’s posts, a twitter user, Evans Menendez, insulted him saying, “So boys aren’t important ba, thunder we go strike you enh…”





Atiku responded by properly educating his attacker who also received bashes from other twitter users.

The ex-VP said, “Evans, do you know that in many parts of Nigeria/Africa, girls are not allowed to finish school?





“This is bad for us as a country.”