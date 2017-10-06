National President of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Mr Yusuf Usman Dutse, has called for the adequate funding of state polytechnics to ensure staff welfare and production of quality graduates.Dutse who stated this at the 89th National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of ASUP, at Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, said some state governments established polytechnics for political reasons without the required funding for them to operate.He urged the Abia State government to clear the arrears of 13 months check off dues owed ASUP and nine months arrears of salaries to workers of the state polytechnic to improve staff welfare and productivity.He said: “There are problems that are common to all polytechnics but there are others that are peculiar to some. The issue of unpaid salaries is not in every institution. There are some that have received their salaries up to October, but there are others that are owing between six and 12 months.In their separate speeches, Acting Rector, Prof. Ezionye Eboh and chairman, ASUP, Abia Polytechnic, Precious Nwakodo, disclosed that the state government will soon clear the nine months salaries and 13 months check-off dues owed at the institution.In their goodwill messages, the local chapters of the Senior Staff Association of Polytechnics, SSANIP and NASUP, urged the ASUP NEC to look into problems bedevilling state polytechnics, adding that the problem of staff welfare has crippled state-owned polytechnics in the country.