Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday, means that Arsene Wenger has beaten old foe Sir Alex Ferguson and set a new Premier League record.

The Gunners eased their way to victory over the Seagulls at Emirates Stadium, with Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi on target.





Brighton are the 45th top-flight opponent to suffer defeat against Wenger, with the Frenchman having spent over 20 years at the helm in north London.





It represents a new record, as no other manager has won more. Ferguson defeated 44 clubs during his reign.





Since he took over in 1996, Wenger has won three titles – including their famous ‘Invincibles’ triumph of 2003/2004.



