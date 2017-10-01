Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday, means that Arsene Wenger has beaten old foe Sir Alex Ferguson and set a new Premier League record.
The Gunners eased their way to victory over the Seagulls at Emirates Stadium, with Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi on target.
Brighton are the 45th top-flight opponent to suffer defeat against Wenger, with the Frenchman having spent over 20 years at the helm in north London.
It represents a new record, as no other manager has won more. Ferguson defeated 44 clubs during his reign.
Since he took over in 1996, Wenger has won three titles – including their famous ‘Invincibles’ triumph of 2003/2004.
The Frenchman signed a new two-year deal, just before the start of the 2017/2018 season.
