The Arewa Consultative Forum, a pan-northern socio-political organisation, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speed up action on the report of the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s three-man presidential committee that investigated the suspended Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, David Lawal Babachir.

The committee, which was set up on April 19, 2017, was mandated to probe Oke for his alleged involvement in the $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m uncovered at the 7th floor of a four-bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers, located at 16 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on April 12, this year.





It was also asked to investigate Babachir over how his office spent over N12bn allocated for the rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons in the North-East, particularly the award of a N270m grass-cutting contract by the Presidential Initiative on the North-East.





Osinbajo had since submitted the panel’s report to President Muhammadu Buhari but the President was yet to take any action on it.





However, the Forum is of the view that the report should receive the necessary attention from the Presidency.





The National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, “called for prompt action from the Presidency” on the matter.





Biu said, “The ACF is not in the best position as to know why it is taking the President a long time to act on the Osinbajo panel’s report. The question should be directed to the Presidency please. However, the ACF is of the view that the report should receive priority attention of Mr. President in view of the calibre of officials involved in the alleged misapplication of public funds and the controversy the issues have generated.





“ACF therefore calls for prompt action by the Presidency in line with the government’s position on due process and transparency in governance.”





“The sluggishness of this administration in tackling some salient issues of governance has left so much to be desired.





“Up till now, Nigerians are still waiting for the report of the Osinbajo committee that investigated the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Nigeria Intelligence Agency boss, government has continued to keep mute,” he said.