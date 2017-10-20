A Christ Apostolic Church pastor, Oluwarotimi Akinroyeje, has been shot dead at the church’s mission house in the Ago Gbooro area of Ore, in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said a masked gunman entered the mission house at about 1am on Thursday and went straight to where the pastor was, and shot him at close range with a locally-made gun.





The eyewitness said the motive behind the killing was unknown, adding that the assailant did not take anything from the cleric after killing him.





“The man, who wore a mask, entered into the mission house in the middle of the night and brought out a locally-made gun. He shot the pastor dead and did not take anything when he was going; he just killed him and left,” he said.





Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, said that the command had commenced investigation into the case.





He, however, alleged that the deceased’s family members were not cooperating with the command on investigation, saying they had refused to honour police invitation.





He said: “The family of the deceased should do well to cooperate with the police. They have not been assisting us in our investigation; their only concern is for us to release the corpse to them for burial.





“It will be good if the family can be feeding us with useful information. We are not magicians; it is from the information we get that we can have our lead and arrest the perpetrator.





“What the family is doing on the matter is not good enough.”