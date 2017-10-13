The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, on Thursday called on Nigerians to come into the “umbrella” because the “broom” is no longer sweeping well.

He said this while lamenting on the sufferings of Nigerians under the All Progressives Congress, APC administration.





Senator Makarfi said the ‘Broom is no longer sweeping well’, thus the reason why Nigerians should come and take shade under the ‘Umbrella’ PDP.





He said this during the presentation of N250 million scholarship to 66 indigent undergraduates sponsored by Senator Ademola Adeleke in Osun State.





He said, “Nigeria has suffered enough; the broom is no longer sweeping well. Come and stay under the umbrella.





“In PDP, it is going to be promises made, promises kept. We are going to have a full-time governor in PDP.





“No doubt, we have our problems, we have made efforts to correct it, we are not like the government that doesn’t take to corrections or listen at all.

“We apologise to those the party has offended and we call on those that have not joined to come and join.”