Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, weekend, said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC would further concentrate on the empowerment of the grassroot in moving all Nigerians from poverty to wealth.This is just as two leaders of the party in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and Chief Hyacinth Enuha also described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as the common enemy of the APC adding that until PDP is uprooted from the state, “we would never rest on our oars.”Speaking at Evwerni, Ughelli North local government area of the state during a reconciliation meeting of different interest groups within the party, Kachikwu warned, saying, “Every time we gather, we talk about the State House, the State House is not the issue, but empowering our people from poverty to wealth creation.“If we cannot empower our people we may have nothing to sell as a party. It is the process of that movement that will make us to get to the State House which is the concept of unity.”In their respective remarks, Emerhor and Enuha explained that the meeting became imperative in other to seek ways towards uniting the party by putting all their personal interest aside and work for the unity of the party to enable them win future elections in the state.