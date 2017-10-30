Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambaina of All Progressives Congress (APC) has retained the party’s seat in the House of Representatives after winning Saturday’s by-election for Kware/Wamakko in Sokoto State.The poll was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Kalambaina replaced the late Aliyu Wamakko after polling 31,288 votes against his rival, Sadik Abubakar Kware, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 7,205 votes.Kware, after suffering defeat at the APC primaries, defected to PDP to secure an automatic ticket to contest against Kalambaina, the chairman of Wamakko Local Government.The Returning Officer, Prof. Abdulatif Usman, said 43,130 voters were accredited for the election of 176,825 registered voters.He said 42,532 electors voted, with 40,046 votes valid, and 2,486 rejected votes.Usman said Kabir Altine of ACPN scored 62 votes, Umaru Muhammad of ADC got 80 votes, Muktar Umar of APA polled 342 votes, Aliyu Bilyaminu of APGA received 121 votes, Abubakar Bello of DA got 32 votes and Jamilu Imam of DPP scored 155 votes.