All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has said it will soon begin biometric registration of members in the 192 wards.It said the decision was reached after an enlarged state working committee meeting of local government party chairmen.The Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Azebamwan, at a media briefing, said the exercise would strengthen the membership base ahead of 2019 general election.He noted that the initiative will boost membership, as people will join and contribute their quota to the development of APC.Azebamwan said: “Matters relating to indiscipline within the rank and file in the party have been resolved.”He said the party had monitored its performance index ahead of future polls.According to him, APC established a feedback mechanism through the engagement of 192 special assistants to Governor Godwin Obaseki.