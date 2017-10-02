The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra on Sunday named Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Productivity as the state chairman of Dr Tony Nwoye 2017 Governorship Campaign Organisation.The minister of Labour and Productivity is to be assisted by Chief George Muoghalu as vice chairman.More than 50 other persons were named as chairmen and vice chairmen of various directorates of the campaign organisation by the party.Mr Emeka Ibe, the Anambra State Chairman of APC, who announced the membership before inaugurating the committee, charged them to commit their time and resources to the success of Nwoye governorship project.Ibe said that the party has a capable candidate that would make history in the Nov.18 governorship election in the state.NAN reports that all the aspirant of the Anambra governorship race except Sen. Andy Uba were named as members of the campaign organisation.Mr Osita Ezenwa, the Director-General of the Nwoye Campaign Organisation commended the composition of the various sub-committees.He said that there was a lot of work to be done and added that the party would make the desired change in the governance of Anambra.“”We must all work hard and together in the task of seeing to the success of our candidate, Dr Tony Nwoye, in the Nov.18 election so that on Nov.19 we all will rejoice that we have finally won’’, he said.The National Secretariat of APC had earlier named Gov Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State as the national chairman of Nwoye Campaign Organisation.