Six governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC), refused to speak with reporters, after they met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

The Governors attended Juma’at service with Buhari, before accompanying him to his residence after the service.





Those in attendance were: Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Mohammed Abdullahi (Bauchi), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano)

Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari, was also present.





Earlier in the day, Buhari received members of the Buhari Support Group (BSG) at Aso Rock.





They had told journalists that Buhari had no option but to run in 2019.





Leaders of the group, Abu Ibrahim and Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, who were in the Presidential Villa to meet with Buhari, to intimate him of the activities of the group, said they believed in his philosophy.





Ibrahim said though the issue of 2019 did not come up at the meeting, the group believed Buhari can ensure the progress, stability and prosperity of the nation.