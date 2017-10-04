Former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ogun State, Bode Mustapha, has exposed President Muhammadu Buhari’s real enemies ahead of 2019 general elections.

According to him, “those who are urging Buhari to recontest do not love him. They are his real enemies, who only pose as his friends. “





In an interview with Sun Newspaper, he said: “It is also my candid advice to President Buhari that with the complexity of almost 300 nationalities and the enormity and challenges of this nation, President Muhammadu Buhari should become another Nelson Mandela. Let him run for one term and let someone take over from him.





“For any Nigerian or group of Nigerians, who has been in this country for the past one year calling on Buhari to re-contest, such a person or group must not only be sycophantic, but have their own hidden agenda which is not in the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.





“Anyone who genuinely has the interest of Nigeria at heart and indeed Buhari will not ask him to re-contest. With the state of his health and age, he will not be the best for Nigeria and Nigerians. President Buhari has come to stabilise and help Nigeria to fight the monster called corruption.





“To an extent, he has succeeded in doing this among other achievements; he should not listen to those sycophants who want him to re-contest or their own selfish reasons.”