The Managing Director, AG Dangote Construction Company Ltd, Mr Ashif Juma, on Saturday said the firm has begun relocation of gas pipelines slowing down the Apapa-Wharf Road reconstruction project.Juma told the News Agency of Nigeria on the sidelines of a site inspection exercise that the construction work was divided into four sections.According to him, work is currently going on simultaneously on two sections.He said that gas pipes in the Right of Way had slowed down the project for more than two months.Juma identified the high traffic in the area as one of the challenges affecting the project, adding that a team of traffic consultants were handling this to ensure it does not affect construction work.“We are working with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and Gaslink to relocate some pipes under the drains.“Nobody was aware of the pipes when we began the project because this road was constructed over 40 years ago.“And nobody has drawings of where utilities are so, we have been careful excavating.“We are starting the relocation of the gas pipelines from today and it will take us one week of careful work to finish so that construction work can continue.“We need to dig deep to lay the foundation for a good concrete road but the gas pipes have not allowed us to do that so, we have been working on other sections.“After this relocation, we will do a good job as we have done in over 21 countries; building durable concrete roads.“We only appeal to people of Lagos to be patient with us because this portion we are constructing will last more than 50 years,” he said.